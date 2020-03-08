Scotland v France: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Scotland might be aiming to blow the Six Nations broad open after they take on France at Murrayfield this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s males sit fifth within the standings regardless of operating Eire and England shut of their encounters

They are going to be determined to produce a gusty show in opposition to the French facet who could be commanding favourites for the match with a win this weekend.

France have gained all three of their matches to this point and know that 4 victories is probably going to be sufficient to declare the crown, notably given the uncertainty over video games being referred to as off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the whole lot you want to learn about how to watch the Scotland v France Six Nations sport live on TV and on-line.

What time is Scotland v France?

Scotland v France will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday eighth March 2020.

What channel is Scotland v France?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport totally free on BBC One from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Scotland v France

You too can live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Hear to Scotland v France on radio

Audio commentary of the sport might be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Additional.

Six Nations this weekend

Saturday seventh March

Eire v Italy (2:15pm) ITV Postponed due to coronavirus

Preview: England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Sunday eighth March

Preview: Scotland v France (3:00pm) BBC One