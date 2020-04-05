Scotland’s chief medical officer seen flouting lockdown advice

Photos show Dr Catherine Calderwood visiting 2nd home over an hour’s drive away

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Scotland’s chief scientific officer (CMO) has been photographed visiting her family’s 2nd home in Fife all through the coronavirus pandemic, no matter herself issuing advice to stay at home.

Photos of Dr Catherine Calderwood and her family near a coastal retreat in Earlsferry had been revealed inside the Scottish Photo voltaic overdue on Saturday.

Proceed learning…

