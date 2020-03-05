Scott Derrickson to Direct Skydance’s ‘Bermuda’ With Chris Evans Circling Lead (EXCLUSIVE)

Skydance’s long-in-development Bermuda Triangle action-adventure, “Bermuda,” seems to be gaining steam, as sources inform Selection that “Physician Unusual” helmer Scott Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the pic, with Chris Evans circling the lead position.

The studio has been engaged on getting the mission off the bottom for a while, with Sam Raimi at one level circling the director’s chair. Derrickson will rewrite the script along with his writing accomplice C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson may also exec produce. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn will produce.

Plot particulars are being saved underneath wraps, aside from the truth that will probably be set within the mysterious patch of the Caribbean the place planes and ships have gone lacking over time.

Skydance had no touch upon the mission.

The latest model of the draft was written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp). No studio is presently hooked up to the mission, although Skydance has been growing the film since 2013.

The mission marks Derrickson’s first movie after he walked away from the “Physician Unusual” sequel in January. He most lately produced an episode of “Into the Darkish: My Valentine” for Hulu.

Evans is coming off a monster 2019 that included “Avengers: Endgame,” which turned the No. 1 movie of all time on the worldwide field workplace and marked his final time portraying Captain America. He adopted that up with the hit “Knives Out,” which has not solely grossed $300 million worldwide, however earned an Oscar nom for greatest authentic screenplay. He may be seen subsequent within the Apple collection “Defending Jacob,” which bows in April.

Evans is repped by CAA and three Arts and Derrickson is repped by WME.