Scott Marshall Smith Useless: ‘Males of Honor’ Screenwriter Was 62

Producer-writer Scott Marshall Smith, who acquired his first screenplay credit score on “Males of Honor,” died following a stroke, his household stated Tuesday. He was 62.

Smith was a local of Monterey, Calif., and was raised within the Midwest. A graduate of New York College’s Tisch College of the Arts, Smith started his profession in leisure working for industrial and music video director Bob Giraldi. He spent 4 years studying manufacturing in New York earlier than leaving Giraldi Productions to pursue his screenwriting profession in Los Angeles.

When Smith first arrived in LA, he joined Panavision Hollywood, the place he equipped cameras to Quentin Tarantino and Emmanuel Lubezki. In 2000, Fox made “Males of Honor,” starring Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding Jr. and directed by George Tillman Jr. Smith was the only real credited author on the screenplay.

Smith additionally was additionally credited as a author on Paramount’s “The Rating,” starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Marlon Brando and Angela Bassett. Quickly, he left company life to start writing full time. Smith carried out task work on greater than 40 screenplays for each main studio and acquired writing credit score on the 2014 drama “When the Recreation Stands Tall.”

His long-time ardour challenge, “Digital camera Retailer,” additionally marked his producing and directorial debut. It was launched theatrically in East Coast markets in 2016 and premiered on the Palm Springs Movie Pageant in January 2017.

Lately, Smith travelled the world scouting and writing. He was a mentor for the Nationwide Movie Improvement Company of India and within the London Screenwriting Pageant in 2019 and 2020. He was ending his newest psycho-thriller “Wasatch” earlier than he suffered a stroke.