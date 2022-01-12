Scott Pilgrim could return as an anime on Netflix: its creator is working on a new series

Although the series has already started work, it has not yet been 100% approved, so it is still too early to claim victory.

By Axel García / Updated January 11, 2022, 22:49 7 comments

It is no longer strange to see video game sagas represented on Netflix, such as The Witcher and League of Legends. Now, it looks like artist Bryan Lee O’Malley’s masterpiece will be next on the list, as a anime from Scott Pilgrim It has already started to be carried out exclusively for this streaming platform.

The series has not yet been fully approvedThe news was made public thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, where it is indicated that O’Malley will work on the anime as a screenwriter and executive producer. This adaptation is being carried out in conjunction with UPC, the team behind productions such as The Umbrella Academy, and the Chucky series streamed on SyFy.

Along with O’Malley, the anime will also feature the experience of I’m David, the author and producer of the Nickelodeon series ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ It should be noted, however, that this production still has not been approved, and despite already having a team working on it, it could simply disappear and never be broadcast on any platform.

Edgar Wright, the director of the Scott Pilgrim film released in 2010, is also part of the team, and will serve as executive producer along with his partner in the film, the production company Nira Park. As for a synopsis, the report only details that the anime will feature members of the Sex Bob-omb band.

Netflix has proven to be an optimal platform for video game-based productions. The Witcher is already preparing a third season, while Arcane received multiple nominations and was very well received by the public. Mega ManFor its part, it will come later, but instead of a series, we will see it within a live-action film.

More about: Scott Pilgrim and Netflix.