Scottie Pippen lashed out at Michael Jordan for The Last Dance: “Degrading, insulting and patronizing”

November 9 will be available Unguarded, the memories of Scottie Pippen, a book that aspires to sell millions of copies worldwide by telling from a single point of view what happened in his life and career, during which he made history with the Chicago Bulls in the 90’s with Michael Jordan. In this context, the magazine GQ had exclusive access to a fragment of the publication in which the former player of the NBA analyze the documentary series The Last Dance.

The 56-year-old American charged directly against his former partner for the way in which those glory years of the team led by Phil Jackson were recounted and maintained that instead of focusing on the group, the documentary focused on his figure. The last two episodes aired on May 17. Like the previous eight, They glorified Michael Jordan without giving enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserves a lot of the blame for that.. The producers had given him editorial control of the final product. The documentary could not have been published otherwise. He was the protagonist and the director ”, he pointed out.

Pippen was very annoyed with this aspect, especially because he expected a different look, or at least that was promised when he opened the doors of his home to give testimony about a stage that he described as glorious and magical in his life. “Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was the greatest of all during his time., and even bigger than LeBron James, the player many consider not only their equal, but their superior. So Michael presented his story, not the story of the The Last Dance”.

The former NBA star, who won six rings with the Bulls, shared his impression of watching the first eight episodes exclusively before the premiere, courtesy of ESPN: “I couldn’t believe what I saw”, he maintained and added: “Over and over again, the spotlight shone on number 23. Even in the second episode, which focused for a time on my difficult upbringing and my little path. Likely to the NBA, the narrative turned to MJ and his determination to win. I was just an accessory. His ‘best teammate of all time’ called me. Couldn’t have been more condescending if I had tried”.

Pippen and Jordan won 6 rings with the Chicago Bulls in the 90s (Reuters)

Disgusted by Jordan’s excess of prominence, Pippen acknowledged that this made him recall some episodes of his time as a member of that mythical team: “Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his secondary teammates, smaller, the message was no different from when he referred to us back then as his ‘supporting cast’. From one season to the next, we received little to no credit each time we won, but most of the criticism when we lost”.

“Now here I was, in my mid-fifties, 17 years since my last game, watching us degrade once again. Living it the first time was quite insulting ”, fired the former Bulls player. “How dare Michael treat us that way after all we did for him and his precious brand? Michael Jordan would never have been Michael Jordan without me, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc, John Paxson, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright, Ron Harper, BJ Armstrong, Luc Longley, Will Perdue, and Bill Wennington. I apologize to everyone I have left out. “

Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler after winning the gold medal in Barcelona 92 ​​(Reuters)

The former forward, considered one of the best 75 NBA players in all history according to the league itself, revealed that he is not the only one of the former players who is upset by how the 10-episode series that follows was carried out. available on Netflix. He also stated: “To make matters worse, Michael received $ 10 million for his role in the documentary, while my teammates and I didn’t earn a penny., another reminder of the hierarchical order of the old days ”.

Pippen’s discomfort is evident and in the leaked fragment of his book he reveals that Jordan himself wrote to him after the publication of the documentary, although it is unknown if they had a chat. We will have to wait for the launch of his biography to know if that dialogue existed and how it was.

