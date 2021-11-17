Scottie Pippen took aim at Michael Jordan and called him an abuser: “We won despite what he did”

Michael Jordan y Scottie Pippen

On November 9 it went on sale Unguarded, the memories of Scottie Pippen, one of the great figures of the Chicago Bulls during the 90s. In his work, the 56-year-old former athlete dedicates several pages to his analysis of The Last Dance, the documentary about that mythical team that he formed together with Michael Jordan. After some leaks prior to the publication of his autobiography, this week more paragraphs were known that sparked controversy.

Pippen He had already been very critical of the documentary series, pointing out on several occasions that Jordan had placed himself as the protagonist above the team. In addition, he blamed his former partner, who had editorial control of the product that aired in early 2020. Now, in the new fragments that were known, he maintained his position.

“In the documentary Michael tried to justify the occasions when he would berate a teammate in front of the rest of the group. It must have felt like those guys needed to do their hardest to get past the more physical teams in the NBA. I died of shame, as I already did when it happened, when I saw again how badly Michael treated his teammates“He maintained and insisted that this type of leadership was harmful to the Bulls’ locker room.

“As a teammate I was much better than Michael. Ask anyone who has played with both of them. I was always there for a pat on the back or a word of encouragement, especially after he put someone down for one reason or another. I helped others to believe and to stop doubting ”, fired the American.

Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler after winning the gold medal in Barcelona 1992 (Reuters)

Pippen, who has been a member of the NBA Hall of Fame since 2010, made it clear that Jordan had a way of dealing with the rest of the players on the roster that was negative, but that this was due to a wrong look from him. It is that Michael sought to awaken the internal fire of each of his teammates, but for this he appealed to shouts and reproaches that many basketball players took the wrong way and ended up generating the opposite effect.

“Michael was wrong. We did not win six championships because he messed with the other teammates but despite the fact that he did. We win because we play team basketball, which hadn’t been the case in my first two seasons when our coach was Doug Collins. That was what made playing for the Bulls special, the camaraderie we established with each other. “

The author of Unguarded Thus, he praised the figure of coach Phil Jackson, who managed to give the Chicago franchise that extra that it lacked to be crowned the best in the NBA and minimized the presence of the basketball star in the team: to be on the same team as the immortal Michael Jordan. “

In previous leaks of his book, similar fragments had already been known in which he branded the attitudes of his former partner as degrading, insulting and condescending. Obviously, this exposes the bad relationship between the two today.

The former forward, considered one of the best 75 NBA players in all history according to the league itself, had revealed that he is not the only one of the former players who is upset by how he carried on The Last Dance. Likewise, in his biography he states: “To make things worse, Michael received $ 10 million for his role in the documentary, while my teammates and I didn’t earn a penny., another reminder of the hierarchical order of the old days ”.

KEEP READING:

Scottie Pippen lashed out at Michael Jordan for The Last Dance: “Degrading, insulting and patronizing”

The unknown love affair between Scottie Pippen and Madonna that provoked the ire of Michael Jordan