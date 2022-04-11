Scottie Scheffler stayed with the Augusta Masters and entered history at the age of 25

American Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his caddy Ted Scott after winning the Masters REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The chronicle will say that Scottie Scheffler won the 86th edition of the Masters scoring 71 shots on the final day by beating Rory McIlroy by three. What the chronicle won’t say is that this 25-year-old navigated the fairways of Augusta National Golf Club as if he were a veteran.

The winner came out on Sunday three ahead of the Australian Smith and after two chapters the difference had been reduced to just one. It was at 3 that the first sign came that the day would belong to Scheffler. He missed his first two shots on that par 4, but played a masterful third shot from just outside the green. An error by his rival in the next one gave him the three shots advantage with which he had started. Ahead little happened and only the Irishman Rory McIlroy scored 32 in the first 9 holes, but he had started the day with 10 strokes and was still far away. Scheffler completed the first 9 holes at 2 under, but by then McIlroy had moved within 5 shots.

Irishman Rory McIlroy posted the lowest card for a Sunday in Augusta history with 64 shots REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tradition has it that the Masters really begins on Sunday on the 10th tee and the first three chapters of the return are where many Masters have been lost. On that 10th hole the leader made the first mistake of the day and when he missed the 11th green the alarms went off. Smith birdied there and Scheffler holed a difficult putt to save par. The 12th marked the end for Smith who left his tee shot in the water, while Scheffler holed out again to save himself. It seemed res judicata because go ahead McIlroy couldn’t get birdies, but the Irishman hit a masterful shot from the sand on the 18th and signed a 64-stroke card, the lowest for a Sunday in the history of the championship, to finish with a total of 281 strokes.

Scottie Scheffler dons the green jacket of Augusta tradition, helped by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, former Masters winner REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Scheffler was at 14th at the time and 3 ahead of McIlroy. The pressure was at its peak, but Scheffler is having a dream moment. He birdied that hole and the next to clinch the Masters. He was 5 ahead at the final hole and when he put the ball on the green with his second shot he relaxed and began to enjoy the victory. She relaxed so much that she needed 4 putts to be able to hole her.

Scheffler celebrates having entered the history of the Masters at the age of 25 and taking 2.7 million dollars to his account REUTERS/Mike Blake

There came the moment of the celebration with his wife, his family, coach and all those who had accompanied him during the week. Those who are not familiar with golf might think that being the N1 in the world ranking it is logical that he wins, but in this sport the rankings sometimes matter little. History tells that since the first world ranking appeared in 1986, only 4 players had reached Augusta at the top of the ranking and had managed to win the Masters.

On Sunday Scottie Scheffler entered the exclusive winners club and knows he will have a guaranteed place in the Masters for life. Beyond the 2.7 million dollars that he received as a prize.

The dream that began when he won his first tournament two months ago continues.