Scottish Mum Of Two With Terminal Most cancers Determined To Fly To US For ‘life-prolonging Remedy’

The circle of relatives of a Scottish mom of 2 with level 4 most cancers is desperately elevating cash to ship her to The usa for an experimental remedy that might lengthen her existence.



Julie Scott, out Glasgow, used to be recognized with triple-negative breast most cancers in August 2017 and won doctor approval in December 2019.

Then again, a regimen checkup simply 10 months later led docs to find that the most cancers had no longer best returned, however had unfold to her sternum, devastating her husband Chris and their two youngsters, ages 9 and six.

Julie had won chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, however six weeks in the past docs advised the mum that the remedy had stopped running and that the competitive most cancers had additionally unfold to her lungs and liver.

Former Beatson West of Scotland Most cancers Heart worker Julie, arrange scientific trials for most cancers sufferers in Scotland, and located a scientific trial in the United States that she hopes can lengthen her existence.

Friends and family devastated and now they’re seeking to elevate £90,000 to pay Julie to fly to The usa for remedy.

Her sister, Gemma Strickland, 36, hopes the circle of relatives may have a miracle.

She stated: “Sarcastically, Julie is helping habits scientific trials, so she is aware of the place to search for remedy, and that’s how she discovered it in The usa.

“She labored for the Beatson West of Scotland Most cancers Heart for 11 years to arrange industrial scientific trials and when she were given care there herself it used to be very good.

“But if she discovered that the chemo wasn’t running, she began having a look additional afield for remedy and principally attempted to do the whole thing she may to stay herself alive for her youngsters, her husband and her friends and family.

“She has level 4 most cancers so there is not any remedy right here, so with out this in The usa she’s going to in all probability die.”

The trial, for which Julie has been licensed, is led via Yale College and comes to a surgeon taking away lymphocytes from cancer-affected organs and multiplying them ahead of sending them again into the frame to lend a hand struggle the tumors.

In spite of her most cancers analysis, Julie has vowed to “are living as commonplace a existence as imaginable” and continues to paintings as a Scientific Trial Supervisor inside of a scientific analysis group.

She additionally assists in keeping going out on 8k runs.

Gemma added: “If her hair hadn’t fallen out, you’d by no means know she had level 4 most cancers.”

Gemma, an obstetrician for the NHS in Ayrshire, can’t believe what existence will likely be like with out her sister.







She stated: “She’s simply a completely glorious, bubbly individual and dropping your sister or your daughter is horrible sufficient, however figuring out you’re leaving at the back of two small children who will likely be without end suffering from no longer having their mom, it is only terrible.

“We attempt to do the whole thing and with a bit of luck this protects her existence, however even supposing it takes her longer till one thing else comes up, you simply must stay preventing and feature hope.

“It has now been six weeks for the reason that remedy used to be stopped, the scan she simply had then used to be of her chest, sternum, lung and her liver.

“8 weeks ahead of that, it wasn’t in her liver in any respect, so inside of 8 weeks it had long gone from not anything to two.4cm, so we’ll see the way it is going.

“In our efforts, we need to display that even supposing docs say they are able to’t do anything else and they’re every now and then too busy to analyze research, you need to stay the boldness in your self and do as a lot analysis as imaginable to increase your existence if you’ll be able to. up to you’ll be able to.”

To donate, seek advice from right here.