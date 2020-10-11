Scramble with women leader in congress meeting, sue four including party district president; Two leaders expelled

Deoria: In the by-election for Deoria assembly seat, a fierce battle has started in the local unit of Congress. A case has been registered against four people including the Congress District President in connection with the assault on the matter in the meeting of the National Secretary on Saturday. At the same time, two leaders were shown the way out of the party on the charge of indiscipline. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 30 Congress leaders including Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul to be star campaigners of Congress

The Congress has named Mukund Bhaskar Mani as its candidate for the by-elections to be held in Deoria seat next month. Party leader Tara Yadav is very upset with Mukund Bhaskar Mani being given ticket from Deoria seat. They allege that Mukund has been charged in a rape case, so he should not be given a ticket. Also Read – Some people have segmentation in DNA, their tendency to divide on the basis of caste, region and religion: CM Yogi

On Saturday, in the Congress meeting regarding the by-election, there was a sudden uproar when Tara Yadav, angry at not getting the ticket, attacked the national secretary and state in-charge Sachin Naik. Party workers were agitated after seeing the scuffle with Naik. He beat Tara Yadav and pushed him out of the meeting. The video of the scuffle and controversy in the meeting is becoming viral on social media. Also Read – EC reduced the number of star campaigners of political parties in Bihar, this is the new number

On this, State Congress Committee President Ajay Kumar Lallu has taken strong action and expelled the leaders of indiscipline Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar from the party with immediate effect. Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Shishya Pal said that Congress leader Tara Yadav had filed a complaint in Kotwali on Saturday, accusing him of assaulting and molesting four nominees and others, including the Congress party district president. Based on this, a case has been filed against all on Sunday.

On the other hand, President of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma, in a video message, expressed regret over the incident and said that such an incident breaks the courage of women to enter politics. He said that a woman leader was badly beaten up in a political meeting. Taking cognizance of this, I have written a letter to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to take strict action against the accused.

Rekha said, “We all want more and more women to enter politics, but if such incidents happen, how can we prepare them to join politics?” I appeal to the Uttar Pradesh Police that the culprits of this case should be arrested as soon as possible. ”In a statement issued by the Congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu has described the incident as a conspiracy to discredit the Congress party. On his instruction, a three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

In-charge of Deoria and state secretary of Congress Kaushal Kumar Tripathi said that the three-member investigation team included All India Congress Committee member Talat Aziz, State Women’s President (East Zone) Shehla Ahrari, State Deputy President (East) Women’s Congress Chandrakala Pushkar has gone. This committee will submit its inquiry report to the state president within three days.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani, who was ticketed for the by-election from Deoria seat, says that he was definitely accused of rape but the matter has already ended long back.

(input language)