Scrapped Avengers: Infinity War Scene Gave War Machine A Deeper Connection To Civil War

One other scene that didn't make it into Avengers: Infinity War. Rhodey and Bruce Banner in Hulkbuster have been initially deliberate to be a part of the Edinburgh battle. Rhodey, nonetheless struggling PTSD from the crash in Civil War would have been piloting War Machine remotely. Form of a repeat of the IM3 scene so glad it wasn't used, however would have given Rhodey a deeper story arc. Enjoyable to design the gimbal rig although. Hulkbuster, Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive fashions used within the picture are the work of @joshnizzi.artwork, @jsmarantz and @adamwross, and @jsmarantz and @ianjoynerart respectively.