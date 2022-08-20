Scrcpy is the best tool to control and view your Android phone from your PC: it’s open-source and has endless settings

In Genbeta we have talked other times about third-party applications focused on being able to control our mobile phone from the PC itself. However, the solution that we show you today is special, since it is completely open sourcewithout additions in between, and with extensive configuration possibilities.

We are talking about Scrcpy (Screen copy), a tool developed by rom1v and that we can download from its own GitHub page. Running it on our computer we can control our Android mobile completely through the keyboard and mouse, both by USB, and wirelessly through the TCP / IP protocol. In this article we show you how.

How to see the screen of your Android mobile with Scrcpy

The tool is very easy to use and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux. To do this, we just have to download the compressed file and follow the steps which we leave you below. In our test we have used a Windows computer, so the steps will be oriented towards this system.





Activate USB debugging on your mobile . To do this, enable the developer options and in the phone settings search box search for ‘USB debugging’ and activate it.

. To do this, enable the developer options and in the phone settings search box search for ‘USB debugging’ and activate it. Install adb drivers in the computer. They are in the same zip file, so all you have to do is click on the adb.exe executable.

in the computer. They are in the same zip file, so all you have to do is click on the adb.exe executable. Connect the device to the same WiFi network as the computer and the mobile to the PC using a USB cable.

Get the IP address of the mobile (you can do it from Settings> Phone information or by selecting the information icon of the connected WiFi network on our phone and going to ‘IP address’).

Enable adb over TCP/IP on mobile . To do this, open the system console in Windows and run the command “adb tcpip 5555” without the quotes.

. To do this, open the system console in Windows and run the command “adb tcpip 5555” without the quotes. Disconnect the mobile from the computer, that is, remove the USB.

Connect to the mobile by typing in the console the command “ adb connect mobile-IP:5555 “. Replace “Mobile-IP” with the one you got in step four.

Run Scrcpy.

One of the great benefits of using Scrcpy is that no quality loss. By default the bitrate is 8 Mbps, but through the console commands it is possible to modify this value to increase or decrease the quality. All these commands can be found on the GitHub page itself.

As you have seen, to make the connection it is necessary to use adb. The steps are focused on making use of this tool wirelessly, but it is also possible to do it by connecting the phone via USB to the computer. The tool is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems.

The best of all is that we can also drag APKs files from the computer to the window in which the mobile screen is being viewed, or send documents to the terminal’s memory very easily.