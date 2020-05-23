Scream 5: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Next Scream Movie

In fact, as is commonly the case with the announcement of any beloved franchise’s resurrection, horror die-hards have a number of questions. As an example, who from the surviving unique forged will reprise their roles? What types of tropes new to the style could also be tackled this time round? And, maybe most significantly, who will direct this new Scream film if not the late Wes Craven? Regardless of plenty of mysterious looming the manufacturing of Scream 5, nonetheless, we even have loads of the solutions you’re in search of. These seven bits of trivia concerning the upcoming sequel almost a decade within the making will certainly make you scream in bloody anticipation.