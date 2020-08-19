General News

Scream 5: An Updated Cast List

August 19, 2020
Ghostface in Scream 1996

A number of the hottest horror franchises have seen a vengeful return to cinemas in recent times, together with Halloween, IT and the upcoming Candyman sequel. Developing subsequent, Wes Craven’s Scream films might be given a fifth installment from the administrators of final yr’s underrated slasher gem Prepared or Not. Since Scream 5 was introduced early this yr, the legacy-quel has been steadily revealing its forged. Right here’s what we find out about who’s concerned to date:

David Arquette as Dewey Riley in Scream 4

David Arquette

The primary actor to signal on to Scream 5 was fan-favorite David Arquette, who has performed Dewey Riley in each film within the franchise up to now. Again in Could, the 48-year-old actor expressed that he’s “thrilled” to be reprising the position of the Woodsboro sheriff and “honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.” Since Scream 5 will mark the primary film within the franchise to be made with out the director, Arquette just lately instructed CinemaBlend he thinks it is going to be bittersweet to make the film. How Arquette’s famed Scream character will play into the fifth film has not been revealed but. Apart from his work within the film sequence, Arquette just lately starring in horror comedy Spree and within the documentary You Can not Kill David Arquette.

Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream

Courteney Cox

One other member of the unique Scream forged who has introduced their involvement is Pals’ Courteney Cox, who will as soon as once more play the Woodsboro reporter and spouse to Dewey, Gale Weathers-Riley. Cox has additionally performed an element in each Scream film to date, and Scream 5 will fortunately be no exception. The actress confirmed her involvement within the movie in late July with a video of Ghostface, complemented with “I can’t wait to see this face once more.” Cox met Arquette on the set of Scream, subsequently acquired married and had their daughter collectively for the reason that unique film. Scream 5 would be the first time they may star collectively as these characters as ex spouses.

Melissa Barrera In the Heights

Melissa Barrera

The primary recent face to affix Scream 5 is Melissa Barrera, per Deadline. The 30-year-old Mexican actress is most well-known for her lead position in STARZ’s sequence Vida, which aired its third and ultimate season again in Could. Melissa Barrera’s most high-profile position earlier than nabbing an element in Scream 5 is the central position of Vanessa within the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical, Within the Heights. The energetic film directed by Loopy Wealthy Asians’ Jon M. Chu was initially hitting theaters this summer time, however has since been moved to a June 18, 2021 launch.

Neve Campbell in Scream

Neve Campbell?

Essentially the most iconic actress to grace the Scream franchise could be Neve Campbell. At this level, we can’t affirm she is coming again for certain, however since Scream 5 has been in improvement, there was some indication that she may very effectively reprise her position as Sidney Prescott. Again in Could, she instructed CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend co-host Jake Hamilton that she was in “conversations” with the workforce behind Scream 5. The 46-year-old scream queen shared hopes to see “eye to eye” on the weather that will make the film worthwhile with out Wes Craven after beforehand feeling apprehensive about returning to the position. Campbell was in Citadel within the Floor earlier this yr and Home of Playing cards from 2016 to 2017.

Scream 5 is predicted to start out capturing this fall and hit theaters someday in 2021. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra casting updates in regards to the horror film


