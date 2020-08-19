Scream 5: An Updated Cast List

David Arquette

The primary actor to signal on to Scream 5 was fan-favorite David Arquette, who has performed Dewey Riley in each film within the franchise up to now. Again in Could, the 48-year-old actor expressed that he’s “thrilled” to be reprising the position of the Woodsboro sheriff and “honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.” Since Scream 5 will mark the primary film within the franchise to be made with out the director, Arquette just lately instructed CinemaBlend he thinks it is going to be bittersweet to make the film. How Arquette’s famed Scream character will play into the fifth film has not been revealed but. Apart from his work within the film sequence, Arquette just lately starring in horror comedy Spree and within the documentary You Can not Kill David Arquette.