Scream 5 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Original Cast Members

David Arquette is the primary Scream veteran to be recruited for Scream 5, which is described as a “relaunch” being made by Spyglass Media Group. Earlier this month, Neve Campbell, who performed Sidney Prescott within the earlier Scream films, stated she’s had “conversations” about showing in Scream 5, however for proper now, it stays to be seen if she’ll really be introduced aboard. Matthew Lillard has additionally expressed curiosity in being introduced again, and different actors who’ve had starring roles within the Scream franchise embody Courtney Cox and Jamie Kennedy.