Scream 5 Is Officially Bringing Back One Of The Original Cast Members

The final a number of years have seen the revitalization of a number of horror franchises, together with Halloween, Little one’s Play and the forthcoming Candyman. Scream was added to this lineup again in March, because it was introduced that Prepared or Not filmmakers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have been tapped to helm a brand new Ghostface-centric film.
Now phrase’s are available in that David Arquette will probably be again for Scream 5, reprising the function of Dewey Riley, who appeared in all 4 prior Scream films. Right here’s what Arquette needed to say about his return to the Scream franchise (by way of THR):
I’m thrilled to be enjoying Dewey once more and to reunite with my Scream household, outdated and new. Scream has been such a giant a part of my life, and for each the followers and myself, I look ahead to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.
David Arquette is the primary Scream veteran to be recruited for Scream 5, which is described as a “relaunch” being made by Spyglass Media Group. Earlier this month, Neve Campbell, who performed Sidney Prescott within the earlier Scream films, stated she’s had “conversations” about showing in Scream 5, however for proper now, it stays to be seen if she’ll really be introduced aboard. Matthew Lillard has additionally expressed curiosity in being introduced again, and different actors who’ve had starring roles within the Scream franchise embody Courtney Cox and Jamie Kennedy.
On the very least, David Arquette’s inclusion in Scream 5 signifies to followers of the horror movie sequence that there will probably be ties to first 4 films, versus wiping the board clear with a simple reboot (which we already received with the Scream TV sequence). No plot particulars for Scream 5 have been revealed but, apart from it can virtually definitely contain somebody disguised as Ghostface killing individuals left and proper.
Scream hit theaters in 1996, with Scream 2 following only a yr later and Scream 3 releasing in 2000. 11 years then handed till Scream 4 arrived, though filmmaker Kevin Smith used the the-nonexistent fourthquel as a punchline in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Except for Scream 3, the Scream films have been primarily met with constructive critiques, and have altogether revamped $608 million worldwide.
Scream 5 would be the first within the sequence to not be helmed by Wes Craven, who handed away in 2015. The undertaking has additionally tapped Homicide Thriller’s James Vanderbilt and Man Busick, who collaborated with Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett on Prepared or Not, to pen the script, and Kevin Williamson, who wrote Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4, will government produce. Filming is anticipated to start in Wilmington, North Carolina later this yr.
We right here at CinemaBlend will maintain you up to date on what’s occurring with Scream 5 as extra information trickles in. For now, scan via our 2020 launch schedule to see what films are slated to come back out later within the yr.
