‘Scream’ Movie Teams Paramount and Spyglass – Variety

Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Footage have joined forces to co-produce the relaunch of “Scream,” sources inform Variety.

The most recent installment, by which David Arquette is ready to reprise his function as Deputy Dewey, might be directed by “Prepared or Not” filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Further castings to observe.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will work with James Vanderbilt and Man Busick, who’re co-writing the venture. Mission X Leisure’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers whereas creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are government producing.

Focused for launch in 2021, Paramount will market and distribute the movie worldwide in all media with choose worldwide territories and home pay 1 tv being dealt with by Spyglass.

Principal images is predicted to start late summer season in Wilmington NC. Further casting updates might be introduced within the coming weeks.

Plot particulars for this installment are unknown, however previous entries revolved round a masked killer terrorizing Dewey, Sidney Prescott (performed by Neve Campbell) and their group of mates.

“Scream” is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise, which generated 4 characteristic movies. The flicks, every directed by the late Wes Craven, went on to gross greater than $600 million on the worldwide field workplace. Williamson wrote the unique movie, in addition to “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.”

Spyglass is residence to greater than 250 movie library titles, scripted and unscripted tv sequence, together with Academy Award winners “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist;” field workplace hits “The Upside,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” “Lee Daniel’s The Butler,” “Spy Children” and “Paddington.” Additionally they have home pay 1 TV.