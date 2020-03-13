‘Scream’ Reboot in the Works With ‘Ready or Not’ Directors

Spyglass Media Group is growing a reboot of the horror franchise “Scream” and has hooked up “Prepared or Not” administrators Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Selection has realized.

The unique “Scream” debuted in 1996 with Neve Campbell starring as Sidney Prescott, the goal of the Ghostface killer, with a glance impressed by the Edvard Munch portray “The Scream.” Courteney Cox and David Arquette co-starred in the four-film franchise, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Movies launched all 4 movies, which mixed for $608 million in worldwide field workplace with sequels launched in 1997, 2000 and 2011.

Spyglass had no touch upon the reboot information.

Spyglass Media was shaped a yr in the past with former MGM topper Gary Barber and Lantern Leisure co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. Lantern owns the rights to “Scream” because of taking on the movie property from the Weinstein Co. in 2018.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are a part of the horror filmmaking group Radio Silence, which incorporates Chad Villella and has additionally produced “Satan’s Due,” “V/H/S” and “Southbound.” Villella will probably be one in all the producers on the untitled “Scream” reboot.

“Prepared or Not” starred Samara Weaving as a newlywed who turns into hunted by her partner’s household as a part of their marriage ceremony night time ritual. The horror comedy, launched final yr by Fox Searchlight, grossed a powerful $57 million at the worldwide field workplace on a $6 million funds. Critics gave “Prepared or Not” sturdy assist with an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.