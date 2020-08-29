‘Scream’ Reboot Scheduled for 2022 Release by Paramount

Paramount Photos has determined to launch its untitled ‘Scream” reboot on Jan. 14, 2022, at the beginning of the MLK vacation weekend whereas pushing again three different titles by a 12 months.

Courteney Cox will reprise her position as information reporter Gale Weathers within the reboot together with David Arquette returning to play Sheriff Dewey Riley. Spyglass Media Group and Paramount have mentioned filming is predicted to start later this 12 months in Wilmington, N.C. “Prepared or Not” administrators Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are helming the reboot from a script by James Vanderbilt and Man Busick.

The studio additionally introduced it’ll launch its untitled Billie Vacation film, directed by Lee Daniels, on Feb. 12, 2021. Paramount purchased the mission, starring Andra Day, in July when it was known as “The USA vs. Billie Vacation.”

Paramount additionally introduced Friday afternoon that it was shifting a trio of titles — “G.I. Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes,” “Clifford the Large Crimson Canine” and its untitled “Paranormal Exercise” film — again by a 12 months. Hollywood’s majors have been scrambling to revamp schedules for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic closed down film theaters in mid-March. About 62% of North American screens are open for enterprise this weekend amid uncertainty over patrons being keen to danger potential publicity to the coronavirus.

“Snake Eyes” was moved from Oct. 23, 2020, to Oct. 22, 2021. Household comedy “Clifford the Large Crimson Canine” is shifting from Nov. 13, 2020, to now Nov. 5, 2021. The brand new “Paranormal Exercise” has been shifted from March 19, 2021, to March 4, 2022.

Because it now stands with the wholesale revamp of its schedule, Paramount’s subsequent theatrical launch might be Eddie Murphy’s comedy sequel “Coming to America 2” on Dec. 18.