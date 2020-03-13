Scream reboot to be reportedly helmed by Ready or Not directors

Scream appears to be like set to be the newest horror traditional to be given a reboot – with Wes Craven’s 1996 movie reportedly the topic of a remake.

In accordance to Hollywood Reporter, Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have signed on to helm the mission, which is being developed by the newly shaped Spyglass Media Group.

Additional particulars on the reboot are sparse, and there was no touch upon the reviews from Spyglass.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett aren’t any strangers to the horror style, with final yr’s Ready or Not proving a field workplace hit whereas the pair have been additionally a part of the horror filmmaking collective Radio Silence.

Wes Craven’s movie, which tells the story of the Ghostface killer, is taken into account one thing of a landmark within the historical past of the style.

It starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Matthew Lillard, and spawned a four-film franchise, the final of which was launched in 2011.

Craven, who directed all 4 options, as soon as expressed an curiosity in a fifth instalment – nevertheless it by no means got here to fruition, and he handed away in 2015, aged 76.

It’s not clear if the brand new movie will be a continuation of the story from the unique franchise or a whole reboot.