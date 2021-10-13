Scream’s first professional trailer, with liberate date and new photographs to have a good time its go back 25 years later

What higher approach to have a good time the twenty fifth anniversary of the franchise than with a brand new Scream film, which already has a liberate date, a brand new trailer in Spanish, photographs, a poster and a lot more. The guidelines comes formally from Paramount Photos, which displays us a preview of what’s to return in theaters subsequent January 14, 2022.

In the end those years, a brand new murderer has donned the legendary (and terrifying) Ghostface masks to check out to complete off a bunch of youngsters. The city of Woosboro will lose its standard tranquility, additionally uncovering a chain of ghoulish secrets and techniques … Right here you could have the primary professional trailer of Scream in Spanish:

The movie will likely be directed through matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, and can as soon as once more shipping us to the vintage movies of the saga with the characters created through Kevin Williamson. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles and make their comeback in conjunction with new faces like Melissa Barrera, Kyle Galner, Mason Gooding or Mikey Madison, amongst others.

Along with this primary trailer we now have additionally been ready to revel in this primary professional poster, which in a easy manner displays us Ghostface and the vintage word “it is all the time anyone “.

In the event you wouldn’t have sufficient with all this, we now have additionally been ready to peer a couple of professional photographs of Scream, which displays us a bit of extra concerning the forged and the visible persona that this go back to theaters could have on January 14, 2022.

Keen to stand this mysterious murderer once more?