Screen Ireland Launches COVID-19 Fund, Production Safety Guidelines – Variety

Screen Ireland, the federal government growth company for the nation’s display screen sector, has launched a €1 million ($1.12 million) COVID-19 Production Fund, designed to partially offset extra manufacturing prices related to implementing the newly printed movie and TV manufacturing tips (see hyperlink).

Productions funded by Screen Ireland can apply for as much as €75,000 ($84,600) per venture.

The Irish authorities has set out a phased return to normalcy in its doc “Roadmap for Reopening Society and Enterprise,” beneath section three of which manufacturing can resume from Monday. The steerage doc is printed by Screen Producers Ireland with funding from Screen Ireland, in session with a variety of {industry} stakeholders. It contains info on choices for modifying work buildings to assist to scale back contact, methods to implement an efficient cleansing and sanitation regime to scale back danger of transmission of COVID-19, and choices for minimizing danger for actions comparable to costuming and make-up. The steerage is separated into two classes – one for reside motion, together with characteristic movie and TV drama, and one for factual and leisure manufacturing.

“Screen Ireland’s precedence is to make sure the {industry} can return to manufacturing as safely as attainable and to retain the sector’s gifted artistic workforce,” stated Désirée Finnegan, chief government, Screen Ireland. “We now have supported an industry-wide collaborative method in direction of restoration and wish to thank Screen Producers Ireland for his or her work in creating these complete tips in session with key stakeholders. These manufacturing tips, along with Screen Ireland’s COVID-19 Production Fund and on-line coaching from Screen Expertise Ireland, will assist help the {industry} within the return to manufacturing.”

“Irish manufacturing firms, forged and crew are prepared to return into manufacturing,” stated Screen Producers Ireland CEO Elaine Geraghty. “Whereas nothing can totally eradicate the chance of COVID-19 transmission, these tips have been developed to supply a framework for lowering this danger and permitting these engaged on productions to take action with confidence.”

On Monday, Screen Ireland additionally awarded €3.2 million ($3.2 million) in strategic slate growth funding throughout 26 manufacturing firms with over 100 characteristic movies and 65 TV sequence. Previous tasks which have benefited from this funding embrace Cartoon Ireland’s Oscar-nominee “Music of the Sea,” and Component Footage’ Oscar-winner “The Favorite.”