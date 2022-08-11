Screen Ruler, a ruler to measure elements of your PC’s screen, will be the next addition to Microsoft PowerToys

Microsoft PowerToys, the Swiss army knife of utilities for Windows 10 and 11, is close to welcoming a new tool, which will be called Screen Ruler (literally, ‘screen ruler’). It is, as its name suggests, a screen measurement tool.





and measure it from four different modes, between which the user can switch at will using a small pop-up window at the top of the screen, similar to how the Windows Snipping tool works.

Four ways to measure the screen

These modes are the following:

The first shows the pixels occupied by a rectangular area selected, which can span multiple windows.

The second reveals the position of the cursor, as a crosshair within the coordinates of the window.

The third indicates the vertical space between two interface elements (buttons, menus, text boxes?), or the width of a single element o.

The fourth indicates horizontal space between two interface elements (buttons, menus, text boxes?), or the height of a single element.

If with that description you are not able to get an idea of ​​what each one does, here you have a small sample of its usefulness:

And if you are a web designer, watch this: according to clarifies on Twitter Clint Rutkas, PowerToys Development Team Leader, Screen Ruler It not only offers the measurement of the elements of an application window, but also of a web page.

This new functionality is still in its early stagesso you’ll have to be patient: it will still be a while before we see it integrated into the stable version of PowerToys.

But the truth is that the person responsible for the development of this suite of tools has already offered the first demo of the tool on Twitter, and the request for pull request in the official repository of the PowerToys is already accessible and offers detailed information about what the incorporation of this new feature means.