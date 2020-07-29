Screenworks Asia to Capitalize on Taiwan’s Success as Production Hub

Taiwan, one of many few locations on the earth that didn’t shut its cinemas or manufacturing industries due to the coronavirus, is intent on ramping up the quantity of movie and TV that’s made on and with the self-governed island.

A brand new authorities initiative will help an extra 100 hours per yr of unique content material, has already attracted the help of streamers and pay-TV operators across the Asia area.

Wednesday noticed the launch of Screenworks Asia, a three way partnership between the Taiwan Inventive Content material Company (TAICCA) and Catchplay, a neighborhood movie distributor and streaming agency, whose Catchplay Plus streamer claims 6 million subscribers in Taiwan, Singapore and Indonesia.

Backed with funding from the Nationwide Improvement Fund, Screenworks Asia will produce unique content material starting from mini-series and flicks to factual leisure. It says it’ll place a powerful emphasis on “premium unique leisure content material focusing on worldwide audiences.”

Among the many first batch of tasks introduced are: “The Making of An Abnormal Girl II,” a sequel to 2019 top-rated collection from Taiwan’s China Tv System; and two tasks being co-produced with ViuTV, the Hong Kong-based agency that has grow to be one among Asia’s most profitable streamers due to a lineup dominated by native content material.

“Investing within the improvement of Taiwanese movies, TAICCA hopes to leverage Catchplay’s worldwide distribution channels and reverse long-standing developments by exporting (extra) Taiwan-produced movies, resonating with its technique of internationalization and model creation,” mentioned TAICCA chairperson Ting Hsiao-ching at a launch occasion.

“It’s time to leverage our expertise from the worldwide market to convey Taiwan’s unique works to the world,” mentioned Catchplay CEO Daphne Yang. “(We are going to apply) what we’ve realized from the worldwide content material trade to assist introduce the perfect Taiwanese expertise and their tales to the world.”

With mainland China nonetheless a tough accomplice for regional co-productions, and the as soon as dominant Hong Kong trade going by means of a stoop, Taiwan has lately supplied a less expensive and extra handy middle for Chinese language-language productions initiated by non-mainland firms. HBO Asia, Fox Worldwide Productions, Netflix, Viu and MM2 have all produced reveals in Taiwan within the final couple of years.

The 2 new Viu tasks are 15-hour crime drama “Mystify in Mud,” that has now begun manufacturing, and “Chi,” a mini-series on martial arts that’s focusing on a millennial viewers.