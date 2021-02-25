Screenwriter Kim Eun Hee Shares Details About “Kingdom: Ashin Of The North” Starring Jun Ji Hyun

The screenwriter of “Kingdom” has dropped some hints concerning the bonus story “Kingdom: Ashin of the North”!

On February 25, screenwriter Kim Eun Hee and director Kim Sung Hoon participated within the Netflix content material street present “See What’s Subsequent Korea 2021.”

Kim Sung Hoon mentioned, “The two ‘Kingdom’ seasons had been launched in January 2019 and March 2020. There have been enthusiastic reactions from all over the world. It was thrilling, unfamiliar, and exhilarating to expertise the ends in actual time. I used to be fearful that ‘Kingdom’ can be overseas to others, however I believe there was extra synergy overseas. Netflix has grow to be a supporter and ally that’s fearless, disruptive, and unbiased in terms of new makes an attempt.”

Kim Eun Hee added, “I was fearful quite a bit, however the viewers confirmed a favorable response, which gave me a whole lot of motivation to make good content material.”

Relating to her option to make a particular episode as an alternative of a 3rd season, she defined, “We can not omit the story of the saengsacho (the resurrection plant). I determined to go along with a particular episode as a result of I assumed it might be extra attention-grabbing.” Kim Sung Hoon added, “If the primary season served because the cornerstone of the world, ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North’ can be a stepping stone to transcend ‘Kingdom 3.’”

The particular episode can be centering round Jun Ji Hyun’s character Ashin, the mysterious determine Lee Chang’s (Joo Ji Hoon‘s) get together encountered whereas heading north on their seek for the key behind the saengsacho. In the course of the dialogue, Kim Eun Hee unveiled new stills of Jun Ji Hyun as Ashin, and he or she shared, “As you’ll have guessed from her apparel, she is the inheritor of the Northern Yeojin tribe village who lives close to the Yalu River. It could be good should you consider her as the one who is closest to the key of the saengsacho.”

Kim Sung Hoon mentioned, “There’s no want to elucidate Jun Ji Hyun, who performs the position of Ashin. She is an actress who obtained a lot for the previous 20 years. Once we filmed the primary scene in Jeju Island, I, in addition to the opposite employees members, might see why she was so admired for all these years. It is possible for you to to see her allure in ‘Kingdom: Ashin of the North.’”

The director added that they completed filming the particular episode and are making ready it for broadcast. He shared, “It’s prone to be launched inside this 12 months.”

Within the meantime, watch Jun Ji Hyun in "The Legend of the Blue Sea"

