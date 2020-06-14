Screenwriter of ‘Spherical Midnight’ Dies – Variety

Colo Tavernier O’Hagan, the revered screenwriter of award-winning movies by Bertrand Tavernier and Claude Chabrol, died from most cancers on June 13, based on an announcement from the Lumière Institute in Lyon.

All through her prolific profession spanning movie and TV, Tavernier O’Hagan was a life-long, inspiring collaborator to her former husband, Bertrand Tavernier, on many of his most profitable movies, beginning in 1980 with “A Week’s Vacation,” which competed at Cannes.

Born Claudine O’Hagan in England, with an Irish father and a French-Spanish mom, the screenwriter first earned essential acclaim with the script of Tavernier’s “A Sunday within the Nation,” which earned her the Cesar award in 1985 for greatest tailored screenplay, and a Nationwide Society of Movie Critics Award nomination out of the U.S.

She additionally collaborated with Tavernier on the Dirk Bogarde starrer “Daddy Nostalgia,” which competed at Cannes in 1990, and “Spherical Midnight,” a jazz-infused drama a couple of troubled musician who flees the U.S. to flee his issues and finds refuge in Paris. The film took the most effective movie trophy at Venice, and went on to win an Academy Award for greatest unique rating and earn Dexter Gordon a greatest actor nomination.

Tavernier O’Hagan additionally co-wrote with Tavernier the tailored screenplay of “Contemporary Bait,” a riveting thriller headlined by Marie Gillain, which scooped the Golden Bear in Berlin in 1995 and was nominated twice on the Cesar Awards. With Chabrol, she collaborated on the Golden-Globe nominated “Story of Ladies” starring Isabelle Huppert in 1988.

Tavernier paid homage to his former spouse through an announcement launched by the Lumiere Institute, over which he presides with Cannes Movie Competition chief Thierry Fremaux.

“Life had separated us however I really feel an vacancy and a way of void. Colo shaped me, shook me, [made] me develop,” Tavernier wrote within the assertion. The pair had two kids collectively, Nils Tavernier, who has turn into a widely known filmmaker in France, and Tiffany Tavernier.

“Colo knew tips on how to unearth probably the most acute emotions and probably the most profound feelings, the little issues (‘these silly issues’ like this well-known jazz track) that make life worthwhile,” mentioned Tavernier. “

Fremaux, in the meantime, mentioned he “(remembers) a sunny persona, full of character and pleasure, caring to others and fiercely unbiased.”

“As a screenwriter, Colo was at all times selecting sturdy tales and would put very private issues in them and at all times made them very common,” mentioned the Cannes chief.

Apart for her profession as screenwriter, Tavernier O’Hagan was additionally the creator of “Les Maux des Mots,” a lyrical essay highlighting her love for the French language revealed by Plon in 2013.