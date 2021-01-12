Scripps Taps Tom Zappala as Head of Programming for National Networks

Tom Zappala, a TV trade veteran with over 30 years of programming and manufacturing management expertise underneath his belt, has been tapped as the pinnacle of programming for Scripps’ nationwide networks enterprise. Efficient Jan. 25, Zappala will likely be accountable for creating and executing new programming methods on the nation’s fourth-largest native TV broadcaster and can report on to CEO and head of leisure Jonathan Katz.

“Tom is one of essentially the most versatile and inventive programmers within the media enterprise as we speak, on any platform,” Katz mentioned in a press release. “His breadth of expertise makes him exceptionally certified to guide our programming efforts as we convey our nationwide networks companies collectively. I’ve at all times envied the businesses that had been fortunate sufficient to leverage Tom’s skills, and now I’m thrilled that he’s half of our staff.” Some of these leisure giants in Zappala’s résumé embody serving as the chief vp of programming at each Viacom Media Networks and The Walt Disney Firm. Earlier than becoming a member of Disney in 2003, Zappala directed all programming and analysis operations for CBS’ TV stations as senior vp.

Most not too long ago, Zappala was the senior vp of programming and scheduling at MGM World Networks for one yr, the place he negotiated and bought third-party product assist for program initiatives and stunts, led digital scheduling features and facilitated renewal discussions with digital companions, amongst different achievements.

After the Cincinnati-based broadcasting firm acquired Ion Media for $2.65 billion, Scripps has been increase its management ranks for its evolving nationwide networks enterprise Along with Zappala’s appointment, latest hirings embody Katz, Jeffery Wolf as chief distribution officer, Mark Grey as head of community and station operations, and Robin Davis as vp, technique and planning.