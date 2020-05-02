Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Is Dead At 56, Zach Braff And More Pay Tribute

Go away a Remark
Subsequent yr will mark the 20th anniversary of the NBC (and later ABC) sequence Scrubs premiering, and among the many present’s many recurring characters was Sacred Coronary heart Hospital’s “unhappy sack” lawyer, Ted Buckland, performed by Sam Lloyd. Sadly, phrase’s are available in that Lloyd has handed away on the age of 56.
Sam Lloyd was recognized with an inoperable mind tumor in January 2019, and it was later revealed that the most cancers had metastasized from his lungs, and subsequently unfold to his liver, backbone and jaw. A GoFundMe web page was arrange by Scrubs producer Tim Hobert and his spouse Jill Tracy to assist pay for Lloyd’s medical payments. Alas, he’s now handed on, and is survived by his spouse, Vanessa, and their son, Weston.
Zach Braff, who starred as John “J.D.” Dorian on Scrubs, paid tribute to Sam Lloyd on Twitter, noting how Lloyd made him giggle on many events.
Scrubs creator Invoice Lawrence additionally honored Sam Lloyd on social media with the next phrases:
Then there’s Robert Maschio, who recurred on Scrubs because the macho and immature surgeon Dr. Todd “The Todd” Quinlan, who shared varied scenes with Ted Buckland over the present’s run. Maschio mentioned:
Scrubs story editor Kevin Biegel additionally shared his disappointment at studying that Sam Lloyd had died with these phrases:
The nephew of Again to the Future star Christopher Lloyd, Sam lloyd kicked off his skilled appearing profession in 1988, with a few of his pre-Scrubs work together with Night time Court docket, Metropolis, Double Rush, Seinfeld, Mad About You, Spin Metropolis, third Rock from the Solar, Flubber and Galaxy Quest. As for Scrubs, Lloyd performed Ted Buckland in 95 episodes, stretching from the present’s pilot to the Season 9 episode “Our Histories.”
Along with Ted Buckland being perpetually depressed and a reasonably inept lawyer who persistently berated by Sacred Coronary heart’s Chief of Medication, Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins), the character was additionally notable for main an a cappella band known as The Nugatory Peons, with the opposite three members (Randall, Crispin and Roy) working in different departments of the hospital. In actual life, these 4 males actually did carry out as a band known as The Blanks. You’ll be able to watch a few of their performances collectively on Scrubs under.
After Scrubs led to 2010, Sam Lloyd reprised Ted Buckland for 3 episodes of Cougar City, which Invoice Lawrence and Kevin Biegel created collectively. Lloyd’s different work throughout and after Scrubs included Determined Housewives, The Center, Shameless and Fashionable Household, together with his closing efficiency being in an episode of ABC’s American Housewife.
We right here at CinemaBlend provide our condolences to Sam Lloyd’s household and associates. In the event you had been a fan of the performer, be it on Scrubs or elsewhere, be at liberty to share your ideas within the feedback part. Preserve observe of what’s at present exhibiting over the airwaves with our detailed TV schedule.
