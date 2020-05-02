Scrubs Actor Sam Lloyd Is Dead At 56, Zach Braff And More Pay Tribute

Along with Ted Buckland being perpetually depressed and a reasonably inept lawyer who persistently berated by Sacred Coronary heart’s Chief of Medication, Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins), the character was additionally notable for main an a cappella band known as The Nugatory Peons, with the opposite three members (Randall, Crispin and Roy) working in different departments of the hospital. In actual life, these 4 males actually did carry out as a band known as The Blanks. You’ll be able to watch a few of their performances collectively on Scrubs under.