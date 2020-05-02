‘Scrubs’ Actor, Who Played Ted, Was 56 – Variety

Sam Lloyd, an actor greatest identified for portraying lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” has died, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 56.

In January 2019, Lloyd was recognized with an inoperable mind tumor and most cancers, which finally unfold to his lungs, jaw, liver and backbone. He acquired the analysis simply weeks after his spouse, Vanessa, gave beginning to their first little one.

Over the course of his three-decade profession in tv and movie, Lloyd additionally held roles on exhibits like “Determined Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Fashionable Household,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar City,” “Malcolm within the Center” and “Shameless,” in addition to movies “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.”

Lloyd was additionally a gifted musician. He sang in a cappella group The Blanks – which made a number of appearances on “Scrubs” as The Nugatory Peons – and performed bass guitar in The Butties, a Beatles tribute band. Lloyd had additionally been slated to direct a rustic rock musical, “With Pam and Gil,” which was placed on pause when he acquired his analysis.

Invoice Lawrence, creator of “Scrubs,” shared a candy behind-the-scenes photograph in remembrance of Lloyd.

“Pondering loads about Sam Lloyd right now,” Lawrence wrote. “Really such a sort, candy man. He will likely be missed by so many.”

Lloyd’s “Scrubs” castmate Zach Braff additionally posted in honor of Lloyd.

Relaxation In Peace to one of many funniest actors I’ve ever had the enjoyment of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character each single time we did a scene collectively. He couldn’t have been a kinder man. I’ll eternally cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) Might 1, 2020

“Relaxation In Peace to one of many funniest actors I’ve ever had the enjoyment of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character each single time we did a scene collectively,” Braff tweeted. “He couldn’t have been a kinder man. I’ll eternally cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

As a part of his tribute, Braff shared a video of Lloyd’s a cappella group singing “Someplace Over the Rainbow.” Hear beneath.