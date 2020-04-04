Scrubs’ Real-Life Inspiration For Zach Braff’s J.D. Is Now Working At Coronavirus Hospital

Whereas not all followers have been pleased with Scrubs‘ finale season (or its sequence finale), the 180+ episodes of the seasons may assist cross the time for individuals caught inside. Should you’re available in the market for some newer streaming choices as social distancing continues, take a look at our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule. For all of the exhibits which might be both being delayed or ending their present seasons because of the coronavirus, take a look at our up to date rundown of what is taking place and which exhibits are affected.