Scrubs Stars Share Lovely Memories Of Sam Lloyd After Actor’s Death

Leave a Comment
Last week, Hollywood was saddened to hear about the passing of Sam Lloyd, who was best known for his role as Ted Buckland on the hit NBC/ABC series Scrubs. Shortly after, various stars took to social media to remember the late actor. Now, some of his Scrubs co-stars are opening up about their favorite memories of Lloyd.
Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison recently discussed Sam Lloyd and opened up about what it was like to work with him on set. Faison remembered him a sweet and kind person, who was nothing like the humdrum lawyer he played on the show. He also shared one particular memory with Lloyd that he holds close to his heart:
I just remember Sam being one of the sweetest people, the nicest people you would ever meet. He played a character he is nothing like. The one thing they shared in common was Ted and Sam both could sing magnificently. One of my fondest memories was getting to sing with Sam…They would take John Williams songs and turn them into four-part harmony tributes, like Superman and Star Wars… Sam made me a CD of the music to study it. He was such a giving person, and really funny, and a great athlete, too.
While the two actors spoke with Extra, Zach Braff also expressed his joy in seeing so many people pay tribute to Sam Lloyd including Chance the Rapper, who’s cover of Outkast’s “Hey Ya” was once performed by Lloyd.
Braff went on to tell a bittersweet story about Lloyd, during which he could see the happiness that the late actor had been able to find:
My last memory of Sam is that I saw him … It was just a sad story because he was sick just when he had found true love and had a baby. It was just such a sad story. And I heard he was doing better, and I saw him out and about with his wife and his baby and a big smile on his face. And I remember having this relief like, ‘Oh, thank God, he pulled through that.’ And then the other day, Bill [Lawrence] told Donald and I the news, and it was just a punch in the stomach.
Sam Lloyd had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January 2019, and it was later revealed to be metastatic lung cancer that spread to his spine, jaw and liver. Not long after his passing, his wife released a statement revealing his cause of death and thanking everyone for their support.
Losing a loved one is never easy, especially during a time like this, and it’s important that we provide support to those who are experiencing tragedy. And Donald Glover and Zach Braff seem to be doing just that with their kind words.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to Sam Lloyd’s family and loved ones during this time.
Add Comment