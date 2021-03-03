“Scrumptious Rendezvous” To Edit Out APRIL’s Naeun’s Parts In The Upcoming Episode

The manufacturing workforce behind SBS’s selection present “Scrumptious Rendezvous” has determined to edit out the components together with APRIL’s Naeun.

On March 3, a supply from this system shared, “We’ll edit out her components within the episode airing on March 4 as a lot as attainable with out affecting the content material.”

Beforehand on February 28, a person claiming to be former APRIL member Hyunjoo’s youthful brother made a publish claiming that she was bullied by her group members. Then on March 1, somebody shared a publish on a web based discussion board and claimed that they had been bullied by Naeun throughout elementary faculty. DSP Media denied the allegations and shared they might take sturdy authorized motion towards all posts that include malicious slander and false info.

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews