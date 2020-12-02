SC’s big order- CCTV should be installed in all police stations and interrogation rooms of the country including NIA, CBI, ED

CCTV in All Police Stations: All police agencies of the country, including CBI, NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), will have to install CCTV cameras with night vision and audio recordings. The Supreme Court has today given this historic order to prevent excesses in custody. A bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Anirudh Bose said that states and union territories should ensure that the location of entry and exit in each police station, main entrance, lockup, all corridors, lobbies, reception CCTV cameras must be installed in the room area and areas outside the lockup room. Also Read – Maharashtra: Bus coming from Nepal collided with a standing truck, caught in CCTV incident

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to curb human rights violations. The court said that CCTV cameras must be installed in all offices of all investigating agencies including the Narcotic Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Serious Fraud Investigation Offices in which inquiries are made and the accused are kept.

The court said that the CCTV system should have night vision facility as well as audio and video footage and it would be mandatory for the Center and the States and Union Territories to purchase such a system in which CCTV for at least one year and longer. There is a facility to store the data of cameras.

The bench said in its order, “Apart from this, the Central Government is also directed that CCTV cameras and recording equipment be given to CBI, Enforcement Directorate, NIA, Narcotic Control Bureau, Revenue Intelligence Directorate, Bayonet Crime Investigation Office, such other agencies as Have the right to interrogate and arrest, should also be installed in offices.

The court said, “Since most of these agencies make inquiries in their offices, CCTV cameras will inevitably be installed in all the offices where the accused are interrogated and kept as lockup.” It said that in September this year, according to its order of April 3, 2018, all the states and union territories were made parties in it to get information about the locations of CCTV cameras installed in each police station and the formation of a monitoring committee. .

The apex court, while considering a case related to torture in custody, took cognizance of a July 2017 court order that included CCTV cameras in all police stations and a single station to prevent human rights abuses and videography the incident. The Central Monitoring Committee and in each State and Union Territory were ordered to constitute Monitoring Committee.

