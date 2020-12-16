SC’s sharp response to farmer movement, advice given to the government, said – If the issue will become at the national level …

new Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that if the necessary steps are not taken now, then the ongoing opposition of the farmers will become an issue at the national level and this matter may again come out of the hands of the government. The Supreme Court also ordered eight farmer unions to form Paksha (party). Hearing a public interest litigation seeking the removal of farmers protesting on the Delhi borders against the Three Farmers Act, the Supreme Court gave this order and postponed the further hearing of the case till Thursday. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Sant Baba Ram Singh shot and killed in support of farmer movement on Indus border

Judge A. s. Chief Justice S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramaniam. a. Bobde proposed to form a committee comprising representatives of the Center, farmer unions and other concerned stakeholders to arrive at some acceptable solution. Also Read – Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said – If PM Modi intervenes, the issues of farmers will be resolved in five minutes

The Chief Justice told the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Center that the government’s talks were not working. The Chief Justice said, “You should be ready to negotiate and there should be a farmers union in front of us.” Also Read – SC order – Government will give 2000 rupees every month to these children, know who will get benefit

Emphasizing the formation of a committee consisting of farmer unions from the country, the Chief Justice said, “It will soon become a national issue.” It seems that the government is not able to resolve it. “

He suggested that the talks would be successful only when both sides would represent such people, who are really ready for talks. The CJI therefore asked the Solicitor General to come up with the name of an organization which is ready for negotiation. He also asked to ensure that the officials are ready for talks.

The petitioners demanded immediate removal of the farmers of the border areas of Delhi-NCR on the grounds that they are increasing the risk of spreading of Kovid-19 in Delhi. The Chief Justice told Mehta that the government’s talks could fail, therefore, some farmer unions are required to come before the court to explain the case.

Mehta informed the apex court that the government would not do anything against the interest of the farmers and was ready to address the ongoing deadlock by discussing clauses in the laws. However, he stressed that there should be open-minded discussion, and the farmers union should not insist on repealing the agricultural laws.

The apex court issued a notice to the Center on the public interest petitions seeking removal of the farmers blocking the various boundaries of Delhi. During the hearing, the petitioner cited the order of the apex court in the Shaheen Bagh case, where he said that the protesters cannot block public roads.

(Input: agency)