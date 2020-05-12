Se7en Describes Close Friendship With Rain Despite Their “Rival” Reputation

Se7en spoke about his “rivalry” with Rain and defined their shut friendship!

On Might 12, Se7en appeared as a visitor on Mnet’s “Quiz and Music Present.” Throughout the present, he confidently introduced, “I received’t attempt to be humorous and can as an alternative reply the entire questions appropriately.” Nevertheless, he did not reply questions pertaining to many artists whom he promoted alongside, similar to Baek Ji Younger, 1TYM, S.E.S, DJ DOC, Marvel Women, and himself.

He talked about that he was nonetheless good associates with the members of 1TYM and talked about his friendship with Rain. Se7en debuted in 2003 below YG Leisure, a 12 months after Rain made his solo debut below JYP Leisure, and the two have been typically portrayed as rivals within the media.

Se7en dispelled these feedback by saying, “Once we have been in class, Ji Hoon [Rain’s real name] and I might journey to and from faculty collectively. We might take the subway collectively and Ji Hoon would get off at Sindorim Station to go to JYP and I might go to Hapjeong,” the place YG Leisure is situated.

He continued, “Ji Hoon would at all times purchase me my subway ticket. It was after they value round 700 received (roughly $0.57) however he would purchase me a ticket on daily basis.”

Se7en additionally defined, “We’re even nearer now. He’s a complete foodie. He is aware of a number of good eating places so he at all times takes me with him.”

