Sea of ​​Stars is one of the most beautiful RPGs yet to come, and it proves it with its new trailer

The authors of The Messenger sign a luxurious composer, author of Chrono Cross and Xenoblade Chronicles.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated December 15, 2021, 20:12 26 comments

It is rarely seen but every time it does, Sea of ​​Stars conquers us with its beautiful graphics and promising action rpg Inspired by the mythical Japanese role-playing adventures of the 90s. This time the team behind the fantastic The Messenger has taken advantage of the latest Nintendo Indie World to be seen in a new trailer.

It is scheduled for release in winter 2022With a launch scheduled for winter 2022, at Sea of ​​Stars we took control of two sons of the Solstice that they must combine lunar and solar magic to defeat the dangerous beasts that have invaded this beautiful fantasy world; same in which the action of The Messenger takes place, but many years before we donned the Ninja suit.

After succeeding on Kickstarter, this turn-based RPG promises to wow players with an “emotional story full of plot twists” and a handful of memorable battles against all sorts of enemies. With the Lunar Nun and the Solar Edge Dancer as protagonists of the action, in the game we will have freedom to explore a beautiful world full of secrets and hidden treasures.

The game’s great response to its crowdfunding campaign led the team to add new character classes with their own fighting styles. As anticipated, the game will also feature music by the great composer after classics such as Chrono Cross or the most recent Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Yasunori Mitsuda.

