Sea of ​​Thieves offers limited-time free Halo content for Infinite launch

The Noble Spartan Sails Pack will be available for just a few days on Rare and Xbox game.

We can say without hesitation that Microsoft and Xbox they are having a great final stretch of the year. The success of Forza Horizon 5 has been joined by the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the original machine, of which we have made a special in this house. Now the next big release is Halo Infinite, which arrives in just three weeks on PC and Xbox consoles.

The content was published two years agoTherefore, other constantly updated games such as Sea of Thieves They have decided to join the party. On the occasion of 20 years and the arrival of Infinite, in Rare have decided to recover Halo content that they had published two years ago in the game, and that will be available again for a limited time and for free.

The opportunity will last two weeks: from November 24 to December 8. It will bring back the Noble Spartan Sails package, with a themed ship (Spartan Ship Set) that will be available free to those who connect from the 24th to the 1st, and new sails and flags that will be purchased from the 1st to the 8th of December.

For its part, Halo Infinite opens the next December 8 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, although it will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for those who are subscribers of the service. If you want to enjoy its online component, remember that its multiplayer is now available after it was announced at the event that celebrated the 20th anniversary of Xbox this past Monday.

More about: Sea of ​​Thieves, Halo Infinite, Halo and Xbox.