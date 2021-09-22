Sea of ​​Thieves will take us to discover the depths of the ocean in its Season 4

Uncommon finds the main points of the brand new season of the sport that starts this week.

After a 3rd season marked via the premiere of the growth A Pirate’s Existence, which introduced the universe of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney to Sea of ​​Thieves, the pirate sandbox of Uncommon will make bigger its contents once more with its fourth season. It’ll be subsequent Thursday September 23 when this new season will start wherein the brand new Mermaid Sanctuaries.

There will likely be six new Mermaid Shrines marked at the Sea of ​​Thieves map.The Mermaid Shrines will make the most of one of the mechanics that have been offered within the Nice Tales of A Pirate’s Existence, such because the presence of mermaids as enemies, the submarine struggle and the underwater exploration with oxygen assets scattered alongside the seabed. Within the video that items the fourth season, it’s published that there will likely be 6 new Sanctuaries of Mermaids that gamers will in finding marked at the map and that wait for them with mysteries to resolve and new coral treasures to be acquired.

As a part of the season, there can also be new beauty pieces at unfastened season go, in addition to 6 further top rate rewards for many who make a decision to shop for the Loot Cross further. In the similar approach, new beauty pieces will arrive on the Pirate Emporium.

We recall that Sea of ​​Thieves controlled to achieve its best possible month after the premiere of A Pirate’s Existence, with a complete of four.8 million lively customers in June, and just lately held a different match that featured a crossover with Borderlands.

