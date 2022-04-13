Sea of ​​Thieves details its new free adventure, with tornadoes and randomness in the missions

Rare has dated Legend of the Veil to April 21, with various chapters and rewards.

Con Sea of Thieves Rare has achieved the stability it was looking for: a project that is constantly updated, receiving improvements and content valued by the community. A community that, on the other hand, is increasingly more numerousand with the roadmap for 2022 it is planned to be extended even further.

That calendar mentioned, among many other things, a new adventure that would soon arrive in the game. Is about Legend of the Veilan extra content that the studio wanted to detail on its official website and in the video of just over 9 minutes that we leave you at the top of the news.

The first two chapters will have elements that changeThe highlight of this new mission is that it consists of three chapters different that combine action and mysteries to solve. We will have to help the Lord of the Pirates to gather special veil stones that will make us advance in the plot and, for this, both combat and solve the different puzzles that we meet along the way.

The first two chapters will be focused on this type of mechanics but with a difference compared to the rest: They have some element of randomness.. This means that the missions will be different depending on the user and what we do, so replayability is added to the adventure.

In the third a huge tornado will appearThe challenge will be increased with the introduction of different challenges that include exploring the seabed, investigating the entrails of abandoned ships, going through mazes and being able to activate different secret mechanisms. The maps are also enhanced, with some being able to show only a part of the island, while others will require users to use their knowledge to know what a specific drawing refers to.

However, in the third chapter the random component disappears and the search will be the same for the players. They will have to face a huge tornado and a group of ghost ships. In order to mitigate the tornado, it will be necessary to meet certain objectives such as knocking down several sites, something of which the study is very proud given that they have improved the destructibility of the scenarios.

When will The Legend of the Veil arrive?

Rare has set the arrival of the new adventure for the next April, the 21st, so there is little more than a week left for players to get their hands on it. Currently, and until April 11, the Legendary Pirates are receiving various rewards simply for entering the game, as part of the celebration of this status that is taking place these days.

Sea of ​​Thieves continues to sail at a good pace on PC and Xbox consoles, already accumulating more than 25 million players according to the latest official data shared by the studio. And more than they will be, put in the plans enter extend the life of the game of pirates for much longer, according to the latest statements by those responsible.

