Sea of ​​Thieves players are at war and the fate of the game is a mystery

A Rare initiative encourages users to take sides with either the Hunters or the Reapers.

Over the years, Sea of ​​Thieves has become one of those games that enjoys a large and healthy community, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Rare for continuing to bring content to the title of pirates. However, there is now a battle going on, but don’t panic, because it comes from the developer itself.

From Rare they are encouraging players to decide to go to a war to restore or not Golden Sands, an emblematic place that has been destroyed by the events of the sixth season. Users must be part of one of the two available sides: the Hunters or the Reapers.

On June 9 we will know the consequencesThe former must bring supplies to the territory to facilitate reconstruction, while the latter try to destroy them and hamper repair efforts. Two hashtags for each of the sides have gone viral through social networks: #SaveGoldenSands and #RuinGoldenSands.

At the time of this writing it is the positive hashtag that wins the game by a slight advantage. What will happen when one of the two groups wins the battle? The consequences are a mysterybut Rare promises that on June 9 those involved will see their efforts rewarded.

Sea of ​​Thieves is not only a success on Xbox and as part of Game Pass, but on Steam it has also garnered great sales figures. The game has no rope for a while if we pay attention to the statements of those responsible, who claim to have ambitious plans for the future of the pirate title.

