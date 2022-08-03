Sea of ​​Thieves Season 7 Coming Soon with Customization, Ship Purchases, and More

The Rare game will allow us to name the boats and make them more ours than ever.

The Sea of ​​Thieves ship continues on its course. The title of Rare for PC and Xbox consoles continues to receive content from time to time and, despite a slight delay that has taken the update from July to August, this week the update will be available. season 7 of the pirate game.

It will be available this August 4In the video that we leave you at the top of the news, some of the novelties present with the update that can be downloaded from this August 4 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and brings us numerous options to make the adventure more ours than ever.

The main novelty is that now we can customize our boat in multiple wayswhich range from giving it an official name to decorating its interiors and exteriors by placing trophies of all kinds that will have to be placed again after battles or storms.

For this we can buy our own boat, with sloops costing 250,000 gold, brigantines 375,000, and galleons 500,000. We will have to think carefully about the name we give it, since later we can only change it by investing real money in Sea of ​​Thieves.

We can name our shipIf some unexpected encounter spoils our ship, going through the carpentry will be the best option to repair the ship and leave it as new. Additionally, Season 7 includes Milestone progression systemwhich allows us to unlock different rewards according to each of the categories included.

Finally, it is highlighted that we can launch into the adventure with the captain’s voyages. One of the players will take the role of captain and, in addition to having their own logbook, they will have access to new quests and trade with the Sovereignsa new group to which to sell the objects that we obtain.

Beyond all of this, there will also be new clothing, sails, crests, or emotes available for purchase by an ever-increasing body of players. In fact, Sea of ​​Thieves adds more than 30 million users who have tried it, although many of them go further and have invested many hours in the title of Rare until they achieve the status of legendary pirate.

More about: Sea of ​​Thieves, Update, Season, Rare and Xbox.