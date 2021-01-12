SEAFIC Project Lab Hands Prizes to ‘Oasis of Now’ and ‘Amoeba’

Malaysian movie venture “Oasis of Now” was named because the winner of the $15,000 SEAFIC award on the finish of the fourth version of the Southeast Asia Fiction Movie Lab on Monday.

The venture, to be directed by Chia Chee Sum and produced by Lee Yve Vonn, is the story of a Vietnamese housekeeper residing a secret life in Kuala Lumpur.

“Our selection lastly fell on a venture with a robust topic towards a background of social actuality, and with its coronary heart, the bonds of affection which can be the premise of human relations and household. Greater than a script, it’s a venture inhabited by a real cinematographic imaginative and prescient due to the remedy of the house and its visible and sound mise en scene,” mentioned a three-person jury that included pageant selectors Charles Tesson and Violeta Bava, and government Winnie Lau.

The Open SEA Fund Award, which supplies $25,000 of gear leases and post-production companies, was awarded to Singaporean venture “Amoeba” by director Siyou Tan, and producers Fran Borgia and Samantha Lee. It’s the story of a 16-year-old lady who befriends three rebellious classmates. Collectively they struggle to kind a gang in a rustic with no crime. “Amoeba” beforehand obtained the “Most Promising Project Award” on the current Singapore Southeast Asian Movie Lab.

In earlier years, SEAFIC’s script and venture improvement exercise, matching first, second and third-time filmmakers with script consultants and worldwide consultants, was performed at three residential conferences at totally different areas in Asia. These culminated in a closing occasion in Bangkok that mixed remaining pitches of the initiatives, conferences with trade executives and workshops relating to screenwriting, producing and filmmaking in Asia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of the eight-month 2020-21 SEAFIC program had to be held on-line. Prizes have been introduced on Monday night Bangkok time after 4 days of seminars held nearly.

SEAFIC has obtained backing from establishments together with the Purin Basis, the Alliance Francaise, the Goethe Institute, the Japan Basis, the Movie Growth Council of The Philippines and the Pageant des 3 Continents’ Produire au Sud program. Due to sponsorship circumstances in consequence of the continuing pandemic, the following version might be slimmed down into a brand new idea, to be introduced later.