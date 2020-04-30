SEAL Team Will Revisit Jason’s Past And More In Season 3 Finale

Referred to as “No Alternative in Obligation,” the episode might function an acceptable finale even when that wasn’t at all times the plan. On the very least, it would have a connection to Jason’s previous, and the layers of what occurred to him in days passed by have been key to SEAL Team from the start. A connection to Jason’s previous is not the one factor coming within the Season 3 finale. Learn on for the official CBS episode description for “No Alternative in Obligation” on Could 6!