SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Talks The Aftermath Of The Surprise Season 3 Finale Hookup

Spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of SEAL Crew on CBS, referred to as “No Selection in Responsibility.”
SEAL Crew got here to a untimely finish in Season 3, however that does not imply the present wrapped within the 2019-2020 TV season with none form of cliffhanger. Though star David Boreanaz had beforehand stated that “No Selection in Responsibility” is not the way in which the crew wished to finish the season, the episode did go away followers with one thing to maintain them on the perimeters of their seat: a shock hookup between Jason and Mandy!
Admittedly, the hookup between Jason and Mandy is extra of a shock in that it lastly occurred in an episode that wasn’t supposed to be a finale than that it occurred in any respect. In any case, the 2 characters have been seemingly working their manner towards a romance all through the collection, and it felt like extra of a matter of “when” than “if.” That stated, it did not occur below the happiest of circumstances.
Overwhelmed by his day and a really shut name for Bravo Crew, Jason knocked on the door of Mandy’s trailer. For her half, Mandy had been on the receiving finish of a widow’s breakdown due to her position in his demise. Mandy requested if he was okay when she opened her door, and he or she definitely did not object when he swooped in for a kiss, and issues had been solely getting extra heated because the credit started to roll.
David Boreanaz chatted with TVLine concerning the hookup between Jason and Mandy, saying this:
The two of us have hinted that they’ve considerably been concerned previously, and whereas we don’t know actually what occurred, they simply have this robust connection… Like I stated, they’ve a connection, they usually perceive one another. They each function in a world that’s all about getting what they should get finished and the place the percentages in opposition to which can be extraordinarily excessive. There’s all the time a bullet for any individual.
Connections between individuals who perceive one another and the difficulties they face aren’t straightforward to search out within the SEAL Crew world, and the occasions of “No Selection in Responsibility” had been sufficient to push Jason and Mandy to take a giant step towards one another. Bearing in mind all these difficulties, nevertheless, it is onerous to not surprise: do Jason and Mandy have what it takes for an actual romance?
Properly, viewers will not discover out for the foreseeable future. SEAL Crew was in the course of work on Episode 21 when manufacturing needed to shut down for the season. That stated, David Boreanaz was directing the episode, and he teased what was deliberate for the “morning after,” saying this:
I feel that folks can be very stunned by what could occur within the subsequent episode. I’ll tease that.
Assuming SEAL Crew will decide up on the plots that had been left dangling in Season 3, viewers ought to be capable of see this stunning aftermath when the present returns. Fortuitously, CBS formally renewed SEAL Crew for a fourth season simply hours forward of the Season 3 finale, so there is no cause to fret that the present won’t ever reveal what occurs following the massive Jason/Mandy hookup.
