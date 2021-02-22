‘SEAL Workforce’ Actor Justin Melnick Recovering After Fall From Helicopter

“SEAL Workforce” actor Justin Melnick is recovering at house after falling from a helicopter throughout a personal business shoot on Saturday, Selection has confirmed.

Reviews first surfaced final night time {that a} stuntman fell 15-20 ft from a helicopter whereas fast-roping throughout a shoot close to Blue Cloud Film Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Workplace confirmed to Selection that the Los Angeles County Fireplace Division then transported the person to the hospital to be handled for accidents that weren’t life-threatening.

A consultant for Melnick stated that the actor is doing superb and recovering at house, including that the shoot was under no circumstances related to “SEAL Workforce.” The canine that Melnick was performing the stunt with can also be recovering and in good situation.

Representatives for Blue Cloud Film Ranch didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Melnick, who’s a police officer, is finest identified for taking part in Brock Reynolds on CBS’ “SEAL Workforce.” Previous to scoring a job as a recurring actor on the collection, Melnick served because the present’s canine handler. He’s the handler and real-life proprietor of Dita, a Belgian Malinois who seems because the K9 canine Cerberus on the collection.

Melnick spoke to Selection about his function as a canine handler in 2018. “Canine trainers have this saying that “Your emotion runs up and down the leash,” so she will really feel what you’re considering simply performed by means of the leash,” Melnick stated of working with Dita. “It’s only a bond. I’ve by no means had something in my life prefer it.”

Deadline Hollywood was the primary to report the information.