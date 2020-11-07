‘SEAL Workforce’ Gets New Premiere Date at CBS (TV News Roundup)

In at this time’s TV information roundup, CBS introduced the premiere date for “SEAL Workforce,” and The CW introduced a marketing campaign with Boys & Ladies Golf equipment of America to encourage youth security and well being amid the pandemic.

DATES

The premiere date for CBS’ “SEAL Workforce” has been pushed to Dec. 2. Season 4 will now start with a two-hour block, following Bravo Workforce as they enter enemy territory to seize the chief of a terrorist group and his son, whose seize by Jason (David Boreanaz) cemented his namesake as Bravo One. After being separated following an assault, Jason and his canine workforce member should return again to the remainder of the group. The episode was directed by Boreanaz. CBS additionally introduced that an authentic episode of actuality present “The Superb Race” will likely be broadcast Nov. 25, the unique “SEAL Workforce” premiere date. “S.W.A.T.” will comply with the 2 episodes of “The Superb Race” Nov. 25.

PROGRAMMING

WWE introduced skilled wrestler The Undertaker will bid his ultimate farewell on “Survivor Sequence” Nov. 22, capping off his 30-year profession. Also referred to as The Phenom, Undertaker made his WWE debut on the collection in 1990, taking part in historic matches towards Corridor of Famers corresponding to Hulk Hogan and Ric Aptitude, garnering a number of WWE Championship belts and reigning as an undefeated champion of WrestleMania for 21 years. As a part of Undertaker’s retirement, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” all through November, together with premiering just lately debuted documentaries “Assembly The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Charlie Hunnam, former White Home Communications Director George Stephanopoulos and boy band Why Don’t We will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside.” Milo Ventimiglia, Marc Maron and Oneohtrix Level By no means are company on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

INITIATIVES

The CW and Boys & Ladies Golf equipment of America are teaming as much as encourage youngsters to remain wholesome and protected all through the pandemic. The joint marketing campaign, No matter It Takes To Be a Hero launches Saturday and can kick off with a digital panel for membership members, headlined by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, stars of “Superman & Lois.” The initiative builds on the CW’s just lately launched Actual Heroes Put on Masks marketing campaign, which options particular posters of the community’s superheroes carrying masks. Following the digital panel, which is a component of a bigger collection of occasions to maintain membership members engaged, youth will likely be introduced with the On a regular basis Hero Problem to encourage participation in native each day wellness actions and neighborhood occasions.

EVENTS

The celebs of “Days of our Lives” will have a good time 55 years on NBC with the annual “Day of Days” fan occasion, now in a digital format on Nov. 21. The celebration presents followers the possibility to get to know solid members by means of Q&A panel classes, trivia challenges, behind-the-scenes excursions and extra by way of a fan web site that can debut new content material all through the day. Solid members scheduled to participate within the occasion embrace Deidre Corridor, Drake Hogestyn, Brandon Barash, Robert Scott Wilson, Lauren Koslow, Josh Taylor, Marci Miller, Billy Flynn, Emily O’Brien, Cady McClain, Matthew Ashford, Judi Evans, Wally Kurth, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, James Reynolds, Sal Stowers, Lamon Archey, Nadia Bjorlin, Mike Manning, Paul Telfer, Linsey Godfrey, Camila Banus, Isabel Durant, Lindsay Arnold, Invoice Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes, Eric Martsolf, Arianne Zucker, Stacey Haiduk, Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, John Aniston, Jay Kenneth Johnson, Lucas Adams, Suzanne Rogers, Galen Gering, Tamara Braun and Bryan Dattilo.