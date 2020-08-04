Sean and Susan on Married at First Sight – where they are now

Married at First Sight Australia season 4 has arrived on E4, with one other line-up of Aussie singles hoping to search out the one.

The truth sequence, which was filmed again in 2017, sees specialists match up a wide range of single contestants with each other with the twist being that they solely meet on their ‘wedding ceremony day’ (not a legally binding marriage).

If the couple resolve to get ‘married’, they fly off on their honeymoon and reside below the identical roof earlier than determined whether or not to resume their vows and keep collectively for good.

We’ve seen an enormous quantity of drama from Down Underneath all through the sequence, however no matter occurred to the comparatively controversy-free couple Susan and Sean? And what have they been as much as since parting methods at the top of the present?

Right here’s the whole lot you must learn about Married at First Sight Australia‘s Susan and Sean and what they’re as much as now.

What occurred on Married at First Sight?

Channel 4

Queensland-based farmer Sean Holland (35) was paired up with Perth resident and mining truck drive Susan Rawlings (37) at the start of the present and they appeared to hit it off right away.

Throughout their first assembly, Susan appeared charmed by Sean’s entrance when he rode in on a horse while donning a cowboy hat, and after the ‘wedding ceremony’ ceremony, the pair appeared completely suited to one another.

Nevertheless, after clashing over Sean’s love for calf roping and bull using, Susan selected to finish their relationship at the heartbreaking remaining vow renewal ceremony, simply moments after Sean had declared his love for the mining truck driver. “I’ve determined I can’t be in a relationship with you. I hope we might be the very best of mates,” she mentioned.

What has occurred to the pair since they ended their relationship on the present?

Where is Susan now?

In line with Susan, the pair remained mates after leaving the present. She additionally revealed to Information.com.au that she had needed to depart the competitors half manner via, however Sean determined to remain for the cash.

“His children had been crying to him on Skype: ‘Please come residence daddy, we don’t actually know why you’re away for therefore lengthy’. And I mentioned, ‘No, you must go, we’re simply mates, you must go’. And he’s like, ‘Nah, I would like the cash, I’m going to New Zealand in April on my first abroad journey ever. I would like some spending cash’,” she mentioned.

Susan has since moved on from Sean, having given beginning to her son Ashton on March 24th 2018. Whereas she’s not romantically concerned with Ashton’s father, the 2 are co-parenting him.

Chatting with Lady’s Day, she mentioned: “Ashton was unplanned, however I’m very a lot trying ahead to sharing this parenting journey as I’m mates together with his father.”

Where is Sean now?

While seemingly heartbroken on the sequence, Sean has since managed to get his personal fairytale ending. He turned engaged to girlfriend Roslyn Buerckner in November 2019, with the pair appeared in an expansion in Who journal.

Married At First Sight Australia is on E4.