Sean Baker Not Making Bella Thorne OnlyFans Film, Amid Porn Backlash

Indie filmmaker Sean Baker says he isn’t making any type of film about Bella Thorne and her record-breaking debut on OnlyFans.

In a press release Friday, Baker, whose credit embody “The Florida Mission” and “Tangerine,” disavowed any connection to a Thorne-OnlyFans mission. His announcement comes after a backlash amongst intercourse employees who depend on revenue from OnlyFans about Thorne’s arrival on the subscription-based platform, which they consider has siphoned cash away from their accounts. The social community has a repute for internet hosting pornographic content material, whereas Thorne has stated she is not going to put up nude content material on OnlyFans.

Thorne, one-time star of Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up,” launched a $20-per-month OnlyFans account on Aug. 19. In accordance with OnlyFans, she earned greater than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform, setting a brand new document for the location. Thorne has since raked in upwards of $2 million from OnlyFans.

Final week, Thorne enthusiastically shared plans to make a documentary function with Baker about her OnlyFans expertise. In an Instagram put up, the actor stated she’s “excited to speak in regards to the politics behind feminine physique shaming & intercourse!!! With the wonderful director sean baker who I’m proud to name my buddy.”

Baker, in a press release posted on Twitter Aug. 28, stated he isn’t, actually, making a movie about OnlyFans and Thorne. “I wish to make it clear that the information of me making a movie (documentary or fiction narrative) about Onlyfans and utilizing Bella Thorne as analysis is fake.”

In accordance with Baker, in a name earlier this month with Thorne, they mentioned a possible mission “within the far future” that will “deal with her life and the circumstances resulting in her becoming a member of OnlyFans.”

Nonetheless, Baker stated, “On that decision, I suggested her workforce to seek the advice of with intercourse employees and tackle the best way she went about this as to NOT damage the intercourse work business… I’m an ally and have actually devoted my profession to inform tales that take away stigma and normalize life which might be beneath assault. I’d by no means do something that would probably damage the group. So please know that this information is just not right.”

Baker added that he’s in improvement on two options “that I’ve put years of analysis and love into and neither of those movies have something to do with Ms. Thorne or Onlyfans.”

Thorne has in a roundabout way commented on Baker’s assertion distancing himself from an OnlyFans mission along with her. Nonetheless, Thorne on Friday retweeted feedback by Child Gemini (@hedonistlovers), a porn performer who sells an $eight month-to-month subscription on OnlyFans for entry to specific movies and photographs.

Within the Twitter thread, Child Gemini stated Thorne, who was her landlord for a short interval and let her movie within the household’s house, “is an advocate for intercourse employees & has personally spoke on how she desires to make it extra ‘normalized’ in society.” However Thorne’s launch on OnlyFans “backfired because of the lack of expertise pertaining to how OF works,” Child Gemini continued.

“Since I’m very concerned in [OnlyFans] and the web intercourse work group I reached out to Bella to fulfill up so we will converse on the actual problems with intercourse work/onlyfans/gatekeeping and to coach as a lot as potential,” Child Gemini wrote. “What occurred to the smaller accounts due to the surge [by Thorne’s launch on OnlyFans] IS NOT FAIR… However we will work to repair !!!!! and I KNOW Bella agrees.

Earlier this week, Thorne mentioned her plans to star in a movie about OnlyFans that will be written and directed by Baker in an interview with the L.A. Occasions. She stated she launched her OnlyFans account partly as analysis for the mission.

“I’m tremendous stoked as a result of we’re each actually within the politics of the film and ensuring there’s a powerful voice,” Thorne instructed the publication. “It’s a function we’re researching as I’m residing it at the moment. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its customers?… You will be me, or this gifted woman from Montana, and OnlyFans may change your life — if you need it to, in fact.”

In 2019, Pornhub premiered Thorne’s movie directorial debut, the pornographic authentic brief “Her & Him,” described as a “sexually specific reimagining of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet.’” Amongst her appearing credit, Thorne starred in Netflix horror movie “The Babysitter” and seems within the sequel, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” set to be launched Sept. 10.

OnlyFans says that since launching in September 2016, it has paid out greater than $1 billion to creators. The service at the moment has greater than 50 million registered customers and 700,000 content material creators, in keeping with OnlyFans.