Sean Connery Death Mourned by Hollywood: ‘He Revolutionized the World’

Sean Connery, who starred as the iconic James Bond and thrilled audiences in numerous different memorable roles, has died at 90. Hollywood instantly began paying tribute to the silver display screen legend, remembering him for Bond in addition to his different iconic roles and easy cool.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli wrote by way of Twitter that, “We’re devastated by the information of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall all the time be remembered as the unique James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema historical past started when he introduced these unforgettable phrases — ‘The title’s Bond… James Bond’ — he revolutionized the world along with his gritty and witty portrayal of the attractive and charismatic undercover agent. He’s undoubtedly largely answerable for the success of the movie sequence and we will be ceaselessly grateful to him.”

The household of Sir Roger Moore, who died in 2017 and performed Bond in seven movies from 1973-1985, made an announcement on his Twitter account. “How infinitely unhappy to listen to the information Sir Sean Connery has handed away,” the tweet says. “He and Roger have been mates for a lot of many years and Roger all the time maintained Sean was the finest ever James Bond.”

Mike Myers, who parodied the James Bond franchise along with his common Austin Powers persona, mentioned “I liked Sean Connery as did my British father. A fantastic actor. A legend,” in an announcement to Selection.

Sam Neill, who starred with Connery “The Hunt for Purple October,” tweeted, “Day-after-day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in act on display screen. However all that charisma and power- that was completely distinctive to Sean. RIP that nice man, that nice actor.”

Hugh Jackman wrote, “I grew up idolizing Sean Connery. A legend on display screen, and off. Relaxation In Peace.”

Creator Stephen King chimed in, writing, “Sean Connery in his first starring function, as a washed-up boxer. He was a superb actor and by most accounts an excellent man.”

Paul Feig wrote, “Few have been cooler, few extra suave, few extra easy. He confirmed us all the way it could possibly be accomplished and he thrilled and entertained us the whole time. RIP Sir Sean Connery.”

Kevin Smith wrote, “He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s profession his whole life, all the time taking me to see any film his fave actor was in. I’ve candy reminiscences of watching Dad watch his film idol. So Sean Connery’s passing additionally looks like I’m dropping Dad once more. RIP, Dr. Jones.”

Tony Rothman, chairman of Sony’s Movement Image Group, tells Selection: “Like others of my technology, I didn’t admire Sean Connery, i worshiped him. Attending to work with him as each a producer and an actor was a singular excessive level of my whole profession. He taught me a lot. The Class Act room in heaven has a brand new lead. And be aware to all up there: in case you are on time for a gathering with the incomparable, unimaginably cool, mega proficient Sir Sean, you might be 5 minutes late.”

It says one thing for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in movie & then, reasonably than be typecast by it, grow to be equally well-known for simply being Sean Connery. An actual display screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) however by no means equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a film legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds have been shaped by him, and he was Untouchable. He handed as we speak at age 90, a suave hero to the finish. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020

RIP the wonderful Sean Connery pic.twitter.com/pzQ20gtFz9 — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery… the solely Bond. From Scotland with Love and a damaged coronary heart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔 https://t.co/jfMVXp0o8u — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) October 31, 2020

RIP Sir Sean Connery.. a trailblazer, a real legend and a gentleman https://t.co/hkLwouejZI — Robert Carlyle (@robertcarlyle_) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a legend, one in all the best actors of all time. He offered infinite leisure for all of us & inspiration for me. I’m not simply saying that as a result of he was a bodybuilder who positioned in the Mr. Universe contest! He was an icon. My ideas are along with his household. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 31, 2020

Saddened by the information of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. A beautiful man who I had the pleasure of working with in Time Bandits. We crossed paths many instances over the years. Such immense expertise and a vibrant human. And the solely one in all us to seek out The Holy Grail. pic.twitter.com/sNo4NtB6af — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 31, 2020

2020 sucks. Sean Connery was one in all a form. Immediately, he drives into a brand new journey. RIP. pic.twitter.com/KW5Hdkcagr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 31, 2020

Selection will replace this publish as extra tributes are available in.