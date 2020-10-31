Sean Connery named best James Bond ever in new 007 poll

Sean Connery was named the best James Bond actor of all time by 007 followers who voted in their 1000’s on RadioTimes.com‘s poll.

Over 14,000 followers voted in our match to resolve who could be topped the best display screen model of Ian Fleming’s tremendous spy.

Spherical 1 noticed Sean Connery, who sadly died on thirty first October 2020, knock out present 007 actor Daniel Craig, popping out on prime with 56 per cent of the vote in comparison with Craig’s 43 per cent, whereas Pierce Brosnan profitable Spherical 2 with 76 per cent in opposition to his opponent George Lazenby’s 24 per cent.

Spherical 3 noticed maybe probably the most shocking outcome but, as Roger Moore was knocked out of the competitors – with 41 per cent of the vote, he misplaced out to his speedy successor Timothy Dalton, who scored 59 per cent of the vote.

The grand last thus pitted Connery in opposition to each Dalton and Brosnan, with the Scottish actor rising the victor with 44 per cent of the vote.

Dalton ended up in second place, with a decent 32 per cent, whereas Brosnan got here third with 23 per cent.

Sundown Boulevard/Corbis by way of Getty Photographs

Hollywood legend Connery performed Bond six instances in the official movie collection – in Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Dwell Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Endlessly (1971) – and appeared because the character one last time in the rogue entry By no means Say By no means Once more (1983), which was not produced by Eon Productions.

RadioTimes.com readers additionally not too long ago voted on who they need to see strap on the Walther PPK subsequent after Daniel Craig retires from Bond following the discharge of his last 007 outing No Time to Die.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan stormed to victory in that poll, incomes virtually 30 per cent of the vote, with the remainder of the highest 5 being made up of Tom Hardy (14 per cent), Henry Cavill (11 per cent), Idris Elba (10 per cent), and Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent).

No Time to Die is at present scheduled for launch in UK cinemas on twelfth November 2020, having been pushed again from an meant April launch as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Discover one thing to observe tonight with our TV Information