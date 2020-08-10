Sean Connery named the best James Bond as thousands of 007 fans vote in our poll

It’s official: Sean Connery is the biggest James Bond, having been named by RadioTimes.com readers as their favorite ever 007.

Over 14,000 fans voted in our event to determine who could be topped the most interesting display model of Ian Fleming’s tremendous spy.

Spherical 1 noticed Connery knock out present 007 actor Daniel Craig, popping out on prime with 56 per cent of the vote in comparison with Craig’s 43 per cent, whereas Pierce Brosnan profitable Spherical 2 with 76 per cent towards his opponent George Lazenby’s 24 per cent.

Spherical three noticed maybe the most shocking end result but, as Roger Moore was knocked out of the competitors – with 41 per cent of the vote, he misplaced out to his fast successor Timothy Dalton, who scored 49 per cent of the vote.

The grand last thus pitted Connery towards each Dalton and Brosnan, with the Scottish actor rising the victor with 44 per cent of the vote.

Dalton ended up in second place, with a good 32 per cent, whereas Brosnan got here third with 23 per cent.

Sundown Boulevard/Corbis through Getty Photographs

Connery performed Bond six instances in the official movie sequence – in Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Dwell Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Perpetually (1971) – and appeared as the character one last time in the rogue entry By no means Say By no means Once more (1983), which was not produced by Eon Productions.

RadioTimes.com readers additionally not too long ago voted on who they wish to see strap on the Walther PPK subsequent after Daniel Craig retires from Bond following the launch of his last 007 outing No Time to Die.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan stormed to victory in that poll, incomes virtually 30 per cent of the vote, with the relaxation of the prime 5 being made up of Tom Hardy (14 per cent), Henry Cavill (11 per cent), Idris Elba (10 per cent), and Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent).

No Time to Die is presently scheduled for launch in UK cinemas on 12th November 2020, having been pushed again from an supposed April launch as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discover one thing to look at tonight with our TV Information